Red Robin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 24, 2023 at 4:38 p.m. EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $418 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.2 million.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.3 billion.

