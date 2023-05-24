Splunk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $196.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $751.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $895 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $836.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.9 billion.

