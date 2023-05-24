Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More strange goings on this week at flailing Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG. They may not be the last. Swiss entrepreneur Marco Garzetti has joined billionaire Xavier Niel in publicly opposing the firm’s takeover by UK rival Liontrust Asset Management Plc. Unlike Niel, Garzetti has set out an alternative plan. But it’s hardly tempting — at least in its current form.

GAM is in a fragile state. Funds under direct management have dropped by nearly 75% since 2017. The annual report warns of considerable uncertainty around the firm’s status as a going concern. Liontrust’s takeover offers a long-term home within a larger rival and comes with an immediate loan to tide things over until the deal closes.

Both Niel and Garzetti reckon the all-share offer undervalues GAM’s standalone recovery potential. It is indeed paltry. The terms assume each company is worth its average market value over the prior 60 trading days. But Liontrust’s share price has since fallen, so the bid now values GAM at a meager 83 million francs ($75 million), or just 52 cents a share.

GAM’s market value was a shade under 100 million francs just before the deal talks leaked, and closed at around that level on Tuesday. The market appears hopeful that something better will come along.

Garzetti wants to lead a turnaround while keeping GAM independent and Swiss-led. He’s offered to inject 34 million francs via his vehicle, Taure Invest AG. In return, Taure would get a 68% stake in the recapitalized GAM (this would require an exemption from making a bid for the whole company). He would also extend a loan worth 31 million francs.

Assume for a moment that GAM is indeed worth its current market value and add Garzetti’s fresh equity. GAM shareholders would end up with a roughly one-third stake worth just over 40 million francs. That makes the proposal worth even less than the Liontrust deal.

Garzetti had earlier suggested buying GAM at nearly double the current share price. He pulled that offer following due diligence and returned with the project now on the table, which the board understandably rebuffed.

Agreed, Liontrust is an embarrassing savior. Its stock price is down nearly 70% since 2021 and it’s also been suffering outflows. The executive pay policy and long-term incentive plan were snubbed by shareholders owning nearly half the shares last year. Moreover, Liontrust is getting a two-thirds increase in assets under management while offering shares to GAM investors amounting to a mere 13% of the enlarged business.

Garzetti has helpfully set out what a standalone recovery might involve. He wants to jettison GAM’s low-margin business doing administration for other funds, as does Liontrust. Full-time roles would drop from around 540 to as few as 200, partly through scrapping some of the current investment strategies. Expecting some uplift in funds under management, Garzetti reckons GAM would be profitable by the end of 2024 (ignoring restructuring costs) and could make 50 million francs of pretax profit by 2026.

On Tuesday, GAM published extracts of a letter from some of its “senior portfolio managers” saying GAM’s future lay inside an experienced fund-management firm, endorsing Liontrust ownership. That looks slightly self-serving: Liontrust’s projections involve cutting costs by 25% less than Garzetti’s, derived mainly from eliminating duplicate administration, technology and office costs rather than axing investment staff. Still, this is a people business, the value lies mostly with the portfolio managers, and their views cannot be ignored.

The bottom line is that Garzetti’s pitch is worth very little to GAM shareholders today — and is certainly worth less than Liontrust’s. So why bother putting it out there? The logical answer is that it’s intended as an opening shot. GAM shareholders can but hope something superior follows.

