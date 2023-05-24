Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This interest-rate pause really does look — and sound — like a hard stop. When central bankers suspend hikes, they are usually loath to say it’s the end of the cycle, but rather more of a stock-taking moment. Not because they necessarily believe that themselves, but because they are wary of investors racing ahead to anticipate cuts. That’s often a difficult sell.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, one of the planet’s leading hawks, appears to have dispensed with ambiguity. It’s a welcome moment of clarity, if not without danger. While the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to avoid being very definitive when they do eventually pause, forecasts from the RBNZ suggest Governor Adrian Orr has seen enough.

The bank lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter point Wednesday to 5.5%, as anticipated. What wasn’t baked in was the announcement that tightening effectively ended with this step. Projections accompanying the decision indicate the rate will stay at that level. The RBNZ penciled in a mild recession. Inflation will recede toward its target, under this scenario. Look for rate cuts in 2024. Bond yields retreated and the currency took a hit.

Orr sounded like he was calling time on a phase in the global economy, not just his own patch. Inflation is coming down in most nations, partly a product of a less robust world picture. Supply chains are returning to some semblance of normal. Labor shortages are easing. Consumer spending is off the boil. Wearing a necktie with his top button undone, Orr declared himself pleased to convey this message to journalists “after a long battle.” He later added, with satisfaction, that “people are cooling their jets.”

The decision does have risks. Challenged about his confidence price pressures will recede, Orr declared that “inflation is nobody’s friend and we are here to stamp it out.” The numbers unveiled suggest the RBNZ is well on the way to such an outcome. First to have an inflation target, instituted several decades ago, New Zealand takes its role as a central banking icon pretty seriously. It also has a reputation for tightening early and going hard, and sometimes a quick reversal ensues. Asked repeatedly if he felt the pain of compatriots struggling with higher mortgages and prices, and now looking down the barrel at a downturn, Orr bristled that he was under personal attack.

(Press conferences at the RBNZ are quite unlike those conducted at the Fed, where the questioning can be incisive, but is rarely hostile. Chair Jerome Powell is accorded a degree of respect and proceedings have a serious, technocratic and policy-focused tone to them. I saw none of this Wednesday, watching Orr being strafed. It’s his job to take it, of course, and comes with the territory of modern monetary communications, but I did have some sympathy. There was a surplus of grand standing intended for the 6 p.m. evening news or tabloid headlines. “I love the dangerous soundbites, because that’s what sells the newspaper,” Orr retorted.

Nor was the decision unanimous. This was the first time the bank’s panel actually voted. The count was 5-2. Normally, there is a consensus and a show of hands isn’t required. But turning points are tough. If officials are wrong, they will wear the blame. If they are correct, not everyone will remember.

Powell has been pretty clear that the Fed is ready to pause next month. In a recent appearance, he didn’t push back on speculation a hike will be skipped in June. But don’t expect him to be quite as clear as Orr. Fed communications are often more nuanced because there are more people speaking, and seeking to justify their very public votes, even if not all of them are worth listening to. Orr had control of the message Wednesday, partly because transparency only goes so far in Wellington. The votes are anonymous.

Were it not for a single case of Covid that threw New Zealand for a curveball in August 2021, it would have been the first central bank in Asia to hike. That superlative ended up being bestowed on South Korea, which paused a few months ago. But will the Bank of Korea, whose rate panel meets Thursday and is presiding over a faltering economy, beat them to a rate reduction? Jets are cooling in more places than a corner of the South Pacific.

