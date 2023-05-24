A poster referencing the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in the window of Marks and Spencer Group Plc M&S Simply Food shop in London, UK, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The coronation is a religious event which celebrates the start of King Charles III’s reign. (Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg)

In the UK, the R word is back. No, not recession, I’m talking about the other national obsession: recovery at Marks & Spencer Group Plc.

The company announced pretax profit before one-time charges of £482 million ($599 million) in the year to April 1, beating expectations by some distance, and said that it would reinstate the dividend. Yet it’s too soon to declare that the retail bellwether has turned around its fortunes.

Progress is certainly welcome after M&S’s endless turnaround plans and senior management changes of the past two decades. Indeed, the shares rose as much as 14% on Wednesday.

But this must be put into context. In many ways, M&S has never had it so good. The past few years have seen many competitors, such as department store Debenhams, leave the high street, while others have been left struggling. The John Lewis Partnership, which owns the eponymous department store and supermarket Waitrose, for example, is having a hard time attracting customers.

What’s more, M&S’s older consumer base — long a source of consternation as successive management teams chased younger buyers — may now be a strength. According to PwC, over 65s are under the least financial pressure in the UK’s cost-of-living crisis. And the shift back to in-person shopping favors M&S, which still has 246 stores selling clothing and home furnishings, often in town centers.

The company has clearly capitalized on its advantages. But it has to ensure this is not another false dawn, and that the headway extends to profit growth too.

In clothing, it has improved its offerings by bringing in third-party fashion brands, such as Hobbs, Seasalt Cornwall and Alo Yoga. But it shouldn’t lose sight of its core private-label line. Not only are its own designs more profitable, they can also be an important point of differentiation. (Next Plc has long sold a variety of labels, and J Sainsbury Plc is also reported to have approached third-party fashion specialists.)

M&S had great success with Goodmove, its athleisure line introduced just before the pandemic, and customers are recognizing style updates elsewhere too. Now that it’s acquired Jaeger and holds a minority stake in Nobody’s Child, it will have to work hard to prevent these brands from melting into a sea of beige mediocrity.

In food, M&S has done a good job making its products more exciting, and just as importantly, its shelves are full. But while its upmarket customers may be prepared to pay more for indulgences, it must not let pricing drift upwards. This is what happened in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. So far, it has been acutely aware of this danger, not been passing on its full costs to customers and offering value options, such as its Remarksable range. This has taken its toll on the profit margin, but it must continue to guard against becoming too pricey.

Enhancements to products have been accompanied by efforts to revamp stores, and customers are responding well to the makeovers. But some M&S outlets still look dated.

The to-do list extends to the internet, too. Amid the pandemic surge in online shopping, Chairman Archie Norman’s £750 million deal to acquire 50% of Ocado Group Plc’s UK retail arm was looking smart. But Ocado is now grappling with a slowdown in demand and too much capacity in its state-of-the art robotic warehouses. M&S shared £29.5 million of Ocado Retail’s loss last year. Norman must now negotiate with Ocado on how much of the up to £191 million of the deferred consideration it has to pay.

It’s worth noting that although M&S has made considerable strides, underlying pretax profit remains about three-quarters of its level a decade ago. That may explain why despite almost doubling since last October, M&S shares remain well below the more than 500 pence they touched in 2015. They trade on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just under 12 times, a discount to Next’s about 12.5 times.

To close the gap, M&S must prove the R word is here this time.

