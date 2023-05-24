39 single-family houses planned in Ellicott City development Patapsco Crossing rises next to Maryland’s largest state park. Prices start at $949,990. Historic Ellicott City, Md., is about three miles from Patapsco Crossing. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 8504 Sunell Lane, Ellicott City, Md.

Builder: Miller and Smith

Type of house: Single-family

Prices: Starting at $949,990

Number of units: 39 (15 sold, 3 available; last section of development underway)

Bedrooms: 4 to 6

Bathrooms: 3 to 6

Square-footage: 3,800 to 5,000

HOA fees: $184 a month

Property website: https://www.millerandsmith.com/new-homes-for-sale-maryland/ellicott-city/patapsco-crossing/

Sales: segan@millerandsmith.com Features Patapsco Crossing is a 24-acre development of 39 single-family houses near downtown Ellicott City, Md. The development has 13 acres of open space, including designated forest-conservation land. The floor plans, the Bradburne and the Bradburne Multi-Gen, both have two stories above a finished basement. A first-floor multigenerational bedroom suite, standard in the Bradburne Multi-Gen, is popular with extended-family households, said Stephanie Egan, a Miller and Smith sales manager. The Multi-Gen suite, she said, “is perfect for families with aging parents and kids living with them.” A first-floor bedroom, with adjoining full bathroom, is an optional upgrade in the Bradburne.

The houses have a concrete porch and vinyl and brick or vinyl and masonry siding. The Bradburne has a two-car garage. The Bradburne Multi-Gen has two garages, with room for three cars. There are nine-foot- high ceilings on all levels, engineered hardwood floors on most of the first floor and oak stairs between the first and second floors.

The decorated model home, with the Multi-Gen design, has some standard features and some optional upgrades, including engineered hardwood floors in the loft and the primary bedroom suite.

The Multi-Gen standard first floor has an entry foyer from the porch, a family foyer from the garage, a dining room, a kitchen, an entertainment room and a powder room, as well as the bedroom suite off the entry foyer. The Bradburne has a powder room and study off the foyer that can be upgraded to a bedroom with a closet and adjoining full bathroom. Optional upgrades in the decorated model home include a butler’s pantry next to the dining room, a gas fireplace in the entertainment room, a screened porch and a deck accessed through sliding-glass doors in the kitchen.

Four bedrooms, a loft area, a hall bathroom and a laundry room are standard on the second floor. The laundry room has a tile floor and hookups for a washer and a dryer. The decorated model home has Samsung appliances and an optional sink and optional cabinets.

The primary bedroom suite in the decorated model home has an optional tray ceiling, exposed beams and a sliding “barn door” to the bathroom. The suite can have one or two walk-in closets. A variation of the floor plan connects one of the closets to another bedroom. The Bradburne primary bedroom suite has one walk-in closet.

A recreation room is standard on the lower level. A bedroom, a full bathroom and walkout access to the yard are options. In the decorated model home, the basement bedroom is furnished as a craft room and the space behind the staircase as an exercise area.

Miller and Smith offers a variety of choices for flooring, cabinets, counters and tile. Kohler fixtures and stainless-steel Samsung appliances are standard.

Kitchen

The kitchen in the decorated model home is near the garage, and its extended island is standard. The kitchen in a different layout is next to the dining room, and the larger island is an upgrade. The island in the model home has an upgraded Kohler Smart Divide sink in white cast iron, and the kitchen has upgraded JennAir appliances.

Granite countertops are standard. The decorated model home has white quartz countertops and a gray herringbone tile backsplash. The waterfall edge on the island in the model home is an upgrade. The standard maple cabinets come in various finishes. The model home has upgraded white cabinets with some glass fronts.

Bathrooms

A powder room on the first floor and two full bathrooms on the second floor are standard. The Bradburne Multi-Gen has an additional full bathroom in the first-floor bedroom suite. The powder room in the Bradburne can be upgraded to a full bathroom when the optional bedroom is added.

The Bradburne has an optional third bath on the second floor, connected to one or two bedrooms. Two more bathrooms can be added to the Bradburne Multi-Gen.

The bathroom in the decorated model home’s first-floor bedroom suite has chrome fixtures, a shower, marble-look tile on the floor and in the shower, and a gray single-sink vanity with a white quartz countertop.

The primary en suite bathroom in the model home has an optional spa bath layout, including a double-sink vanity, a soaker tub and a walk-in shower with a bench. There is marble-look tile on the bathroom floor, around the tub and the shower, and inside the shower. The gray vanity has chrome faucets set in a white quartz. countertop.

Recreation, shops and restaurants

Patapsco Crossing has 13 acres of dedicated green space. The community is next to Patapsco Valley State Park, Maryland’s largest state park. A park entrance with parking is a mile away.

Ellicott City’s historic Main Street, less than three miles away, has boutique shops and restaurants. Route 40, about two miles away, has shops, restaurants and grocery stores.

Schools

Elementary: Hollifield Station Elementary School

Middle: Patapsco Middle School

High: Mount Hebron High School

Transportation

Patapsco Crossing, in Howard County, is less than a mile from I-70, less than five miles from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695) and close to Route 32 and I-95.

What sets it apart

“The Multi-Gen suite is the wow factor.” Egan said, because it offers a private space for family members and guests. She said these suites are particularly popular with for grandparents who help with child care or travel extensively and like having a convenient home base.