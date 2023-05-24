Acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank announces layoffs at the failed institution

CEO Frank Holding said the move would only affect “select” corporate Silicon Valley Bank positions, adding that neither employees in customer-facing jobs, nor members of a team based in India, would be impacted.

First Citizens Bank of Raleigh, North Carolina, said it was cutting about 500 jobs, or about 3% of its workforce.

Silicon Valley Bank was caught unprepared when the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates earlier this year, a move that reduced the value of its reserves of Treasury bonds. It was walloped again when the tech clientele it had courted rushed to withdraw their funds. The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s best-known brands.