First the good news: If you are a minority shareholder of mining and transportation giant Grupo Mexico SAB, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador may have just done you a favor. And now for the bad news: If you are an investor in the Mexican market — and by definition, this second group includes everyone in the first — then AMLO, as the president is known, may have just done long-term damage to your portfolio.

By meddling with billionaire Germán Larrea’s attempted acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s Mexican unit, Citibanamex, AMLO seems to have helped kill a deal that minority shareholders of the company loathed. Details of what exactly led to the abandonment of the deal are sketchy — though Larrea, Grupo Mexico’s controlling shareholder, was clearly spooked by AMLO’s intrusions.

Still, Grupo Mexico’s shares recorded their largest increase in almost six months after Wednesday’s announcement. “By not undertaking such an acquisition, GMex avoids what we think would have been a long and challenging integration and turnaround process,” reads a research note from Morgan Stanley, which upgraded the shares of Grupo Mexico.

Of course, this removes only part of the political risk for Grupo Mexico, since AMLO also decided last week to expropriate a railway concession that the company has in southern Mexico. Despite reports that an agreement between the firm and the nationalist president had been reached over compensation for the seizure, AMLO was vague during his Wednesday morning press conference, saying that he expects a deal but the government isn’t going to pay cash. The company hasn’t commented.

That, in essence, is the bad news. AMLO’s fights with Grupo Mexico are just the most recent evidence of his renewed push to shape Mexico Inc. into something closer to his vision: an economy in which the government is involved in more and more businesses, in which “national security” and the military is invoked more and more to justify interference in the market, and in which private companies are more and more subject to the government’s latest whim. It would represent a return to the Mexico of the postwar decades, before the neoliberal revolt of the late 1980s.

AMLO said as much in his conference: “For 36 years the government was a facilitator of the transference of the nation’s assets to particulars.” He all but declared that this era is over.

With just 16 months left in his six-year term, the president is pushing ahead with his approach. He recently announced a $6 billion deal to buy 13 aging power plants from Iberdrola SA. He is now considering buying Citibanamex.

More worryingly, also on Wednesday he floated expanding the government’s debt to chase these goals. According to his calculation, Mexico’s debt-to-GDP ratio is now three percentage points lower than it was under his predecessors. That frees up 900 billion pesos, AMLO said, that could be used to finance deals such as the Citibanamex one.

That’s concerning because the country’s fiscal situation, while solid, is showing signs of deterioration, with a drop in budget revenue in the first months of the year. AMLO, who has until now enjoyed the trust of the bond market, should be careful not to follow the path of other Latin American leftist presidents who sacrificed fiscal discipline in the quest for greater political control. Not only would that be an unforced error for an economy that’s expanding, with low unemployment and growing foreign investment thanks to the nearshoring boom. But the Mexican government’s record in managing such businesses — think Pemex — is not exactly reassuring.

“We do need a bank,” AMLO also said Wednesday — and it was clear that he was referring not to himself but to the Mexican state, since AMLO famously does not have a bank account. Now the unbanked president, who also doesn’t use a credit card, is going after billion-dollar deals as if he were some kind of Wall Street dealmaker.

Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

• AMLO’s Latest Move Unnerves Mexico’s Business Elite: JP Spinetto

• AMLO’s Austerity Is Hurting Mexico’s Economy: The Editors

• Mexico’s Democracy Is Crumbling Under AMLO: Shannon O’Neil

For more Bloomberg Opinion, subscribe to our newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Juan Pablo Spinetto is a Bloomberg News managing editor for economics and government in Latin America.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.