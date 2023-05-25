American Woodmark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. — WINCHESTER, Va. — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $30.1 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $93.7 million, or $5.62 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.
American Woodmark shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.
