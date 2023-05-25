Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. — BURLINGTON, N.J. — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $32.7 million.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.
Burlington Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6 per share.
Burlington Stores shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.
