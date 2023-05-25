Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BURLINGTON, N.J. — BURLINGTON, N.J. — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $32.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

Burlington Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

GiftOutline Gift Article