Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million.
The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $253.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $48.4 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $936.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.
