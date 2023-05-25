Costco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.3 billion.
The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $53.65 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.57 billion.
_____
