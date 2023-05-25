Deckers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GOLETA, Calif. — GOLETA, Calif. — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93 million. The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $3.46 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $791.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502.7 million, or $19.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $21.10 to $21.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.95 billion.

