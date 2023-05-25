Deckers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. — GOLETA, Calif. — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.
The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $791.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $502.7 million, or $19.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.
Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $21.10 to $21.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.95 billion.
