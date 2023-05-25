Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $299 million. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.32 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.73 to $6.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $30 billion to $30.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

GiftOutline Gift Article