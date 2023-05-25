Genesco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $483.3 million in the period.
Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.50 per share.
