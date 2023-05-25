Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.