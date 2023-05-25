Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.1 million.
The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $112.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $109.1 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $528.8 million.
_____
