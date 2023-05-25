Lions Gate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.01 billion, or $8.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGF.A

GiftOutline Gift Article