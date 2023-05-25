Lions Gate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.01 billion, or $8.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.85 billion.
