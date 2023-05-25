Medtronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.57 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.76 billion, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.23 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDT

GiftOutline Gift Article