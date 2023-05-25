Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.3 million.
The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $522.7 million, or $7.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.44 billion.
