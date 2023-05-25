RH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CORTE MADERA, Calif. — CORTE MADERA, Calif. — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $739.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, RH said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $775 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

