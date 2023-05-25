The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Silvercorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

May 25, 2023 at 5:41 p.m. EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $235,000.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.6 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $208.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVM

