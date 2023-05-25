The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Thermon Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

May 25, 2023 at 7:25 a.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.7 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $440.6 million.

Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.66 to $1.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $455 million to $485 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR

