Thermon Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $33.7 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $440.6 million.
Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.66 to $1.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $455 million to $485 million.
