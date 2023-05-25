Germany's GDP shrinks by 0.3% in first quarter to put Europe's biggest economy into recession

BERLIN — New figures show the German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of this year, putting the country formally into recession.
The figures are a blow to the German government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialize. It said GDP will grow by 0.4% — up from a 0.2% expansion predicted in late January — a forecast that may now need to be revised downward.
Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2% higher than a year ago.
GDP reflects the total value of goods and services produced in a country. Some experts question whether the figure alone is a useful indicator of economic prosperity given that it doesn’t distinguish between types of spending.