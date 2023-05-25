Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An effort by Israel’s government to weaken the judiciary has provoked divisions so intense the nation’s president has warned of a possible civil war. The dispute has illuminated an aspect of the country often unappreciated outside of it, which is that Israel is manifestly splintered within. Deep fractures exist over the unresolved question at the heart of the country’s existence: What does it mean to be a Jewish state? Answering it is complicated by multiple demographic splits among the country’s 9.7 million people: between Jews and non-Jews, then further within the Jewish majority between the secular and the religious and especially the ultra-Orthodox, and between those with origins in Europe versus those with roots in the Middle East.

1. Why the rupture now?

For most of its 75 years, Israel has been under siege or at war, and the need to band together for survival meant that the internal fissures tended to be papered over. That imperative has lessened. The last two decades have been ones of exceptional prosperity and relative peace. A high-tech focused economy has propelled Israel into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest states, and a number of Arab countries that had shunned it have normalized relations.

2. What provoked the rancor?

Essentially, a conflict over who gets to shape the country’s nature. Israel was founded by immigrants with a vast array of traditions and ideologies who could never agree on a constitution. Three decades ago, the Supreme Court said the country’s so-called basic laws would serve that role; the justices said they would measure legislation and executive action against these 13 statutes of administrative principles and human rights. As right-wing parties triumphed politically in recent years, the court became increasingly interventionist, issuing rulings supporting the principles of a liberal state. After coming to power at the end of 2022, the most right-wing government in Israel’s history began moving to curb the court’s powers. After massive protests, mostly from the left, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the judicial overhaul in March.

3. What’s so complicated about defining a Jewish state?

For one thing, a fifth of Israel’s citizens aren’t Jews. They are Arabs who found themselves, or whose predecessors found themselves, within the country’s borders as defined in 1949 after the war that erupted when Israel declared independence. Over the years, Israel’s Arab citizens have been somewhat integrated, but the question of what role they should play in the Jewish state remains controversial. Their integration — hailed by liberals — is often seen as a threat by religious and traditional Jews for whom the point of the country is to give Jews opportunities they were denied elsewhere. One reason the Supreme Court has become a point of tension is that some of its rulings have protected Arab rights. That goes not just for Arabs citizens but for the 5 million Palestinian non-citizens in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territories Israel conquered in a 1967 war.

4. How is religiosity among Jews an issue?

Roughly 41% of Israeli Jews define themselves as secular, the rest as religious or traditional. This affiliation influences where citizens stand on two fundamental issues.

• The first is what role religion should play in the public sphere — whether the prohibition against work on the Sabbath should stop buses and trains, for example, and whether marriage and burial should continue to be under the exclusive control of religious authorities.

• The second is whether Israel should expand its borders to encompass the West Bank. Some religious Jews argue that because the territory was part of the historic homeland of the Jews, Israel should annex it. Some rightists who aren’t religious also support such a move, and Netanyahu’s government is committed to it in principle. In the meantime, annexationists support the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, where some 450,000 Israelis already live, along with 220,000 in East Jerusalem. Other Israelis, generally left-leaning secularists, oppose the settlements and want to preserve the possibility that the West Bank will eventually become part of an independent Palestinian state, with a capital in East Jerusalem, coexisting peacefully beside their country, even if negotiations toward that end have failed so far.

5. What’s the issue with the ultra-Orthodox?

About 13% of Israelis are ultra-Orthodox Jews, also known as Haredim. They are anti-modern, maintaining separate schools with almost no instruction in non-religious subjects. Often, the men study religion indefinitely rather than work, and receive government stipends to do so. Haredi leaders argue that the community’s prayers protect the state. Haredi men enjoy an exemption from compulsory military service, though the high court has ordered an end to it. That and other rulings anger the group, such as one striking down the Haredi practice of separating men and women at public events. Haredi political parties, two of which are in Netanyahu’s governing coalition, historically focused on assuring budgets for the community. But as the rest of society has pushed to shrink Haredi entitlements, the parties have grown more assertive about public policy. Because of their high fertility rate, the Haredim are a growing share of the population, and secular Israelis worry that they will use their clout to shift the country from a modern democracy to a theocracy.

6. How do the geographic roots of Israelis factor in?

Part of the animus toward the Supreme Court comes from the fact that it’s dominated by Jews of European origin, known as Ashkenazim. Zionism, the movement to build a sovereign Jewish state in the face of European antisemitism, was the project of Ashkenazim, and in Israel’s first decades they dominated the country’s establishment. As Muslim states rejected Israel, the Jews living there, known as Sephardim, migrated to Israel by the hundreds of thousands, making the two groups about equal in number. The newcomers — who had a greater attachment to tradition, bigger families, and less wealth and education — were bused to new communities, where the housing and job options were inferior. Their children and grandchildren were deprived of many of the opportunities Ashkenazim enjoyed. Though intermarriage rates between the two groups are high, the wound festers still through fierce identity politics. Most supporters of Netanyahu’s Likud party are Sephardim.

