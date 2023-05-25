Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week saw the UK’s housing minister, Michael Gove, introduce his long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill. As the private rental sector provides homes for 11 million people, often the most disadvantaged, it could have marked a major reset. Instead, the proposed amendments are neither enough to reassure nervous tenants, nor sufficient to dissuade many of Britain’s 2.75 million fed-up landlords from continuing their exodus from the market.

The central plank of the bill is the proposed abolition of so-called “no fault” (known as Section 21) evictions. From a tenant’s perspective, removing the threat of a landlord being able to evict without citing any reason is an obvious improvement. But it fails to fully address the reason why no-fault evictions became the most practical means of regaining possession of a property from a delinquent or disruptive tenant. The alternative is to involve the police, with wider societal ramifications. Then it’s a long battle with England’s creaking court system, where possession orders frequently take 12 to 18 months to enforce.

Landlords can sense what’s coming and are selling up before the ban is enacted. Already, there are half a million fewer properties available to let compared with 2019. One statistic stands out as evidence that landlords are losing interest: The percentage of new homes bought for buy-to-let before construction is completed has fallen to just 21% from 70% in 2016. Developers look to sell as much “off-plan” to help with their own financing and, if inventory hangs around, that’s a major disincentive to start new projects. The fundamental problem with the UK housing market is a lack of properties to buy or rent. Shifting the balance of power towards the tenant is only going to exacerbate that. A higher transaction levy on second homes, reduced tax relief for borrowing and maintenance costs, and an impending tightening of environmental requirements have already diminished the allure of buy-to-let. The sharp rise in mortgage costs following the Bank of England’s relentless interest-rate hikes is the tipping point for many assessing whether to continue. Landlords with a high loan-to-value mortgage still have to pay full tax on rents received, even if their borrowing costs now exceed the income.

The final straw, though, maybe that control for landlords is being legislated away. A landlord will have to produce evidence of failure to pay rent on at least three occasions several months apart, which means it could be years before eviction can be enforced. That’s a recipe for misery and the most-cited reason for landlords leaving the sector.Property agent Hamptons International calculates newly let property rents are rising at 10% annually, with central London closer to 15%. The Office for National Statistics estimates existing rents are increasing at only a 5% pace, but the underlying momentum is clearly upwards. Most private-sector landlords are content to let good tenants enjoy extended periods on the same rent, and will attend to repairs in a timely manner.Social housing projects, such as those run by local government, are often far less responsive to maintenance issues with considerably greater bureaucracy. Rents automatically increase at the rate of the consumer price index plus 1%. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt stepped in to cap this at 7% this year, otherwise it would have been well into double figures.

Most of the bill’s proposals appear logical on paper, containing several measures to crack down on unscrupulous landlords. Annual rent reviews, and a minimum of two months’ notice for ending contracts (after an initial six months of occupancy) is how much of the sector already operates. But enshrining enhanced rights for all tenants reduces flexibility and puts unnecessary burdens on every landlord, when in most situations there was really no problem that needing solving by government diktat. The ramifications in terms of more landlords selling up may not be immediately visible but will emerge over time, even if the changes win votes in the short term.

Proposals for an ombudsman system would be extremely useful if it truly protected tenants from retaliatory evictions for making a complaint or reporting an issue. Similarly, providing landlords with recourse against a genuinely rogue tenant and expediting evictions if necessary would boost confidence on both sides. It is not clear, though, that either requirement is likely to be satisfied.

Landlords are no longer allowed to forbid pets — good news for those who believe that landlords wield too much power over their tenants. The downside is that landlords can insist on damage insurance which could run into several hundreds of pounds — sadly nothing comes without a price.

One wholly new problem may manifest itself as early as this summer when students normally vacate fixed-term tenancies at the end of the academic year. This frees up properties in a manageable manner for the next prospective student tenants — except the bill will end such specific contracts in favor of solely open-ended rolling contracts. Students who wish to stay put over the summer, or longer, will be perfectly within their rights to stay. The net effect of less available property at handover time will only push rents ever higher. That’s not so smart, though it might prove a useful case study for future economics students.

This bill could certainly do with some improving amendments as it passes through parliament. With rents for new tenancies rising at more than twice the pace of those for existing tenants, there’s clearly something of a market failure happening. Sadly, experience suggests that if changes in the law are bad for landlords, they’re even worse for tenants.

