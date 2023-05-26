BA cancels dozens of flights over computer problems ahead of busy holiday weekend

LONDON — British Airways canceled dozens of flights on Friday due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travelers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.
Other flights were delayed, as some passengers were unable to check in online.
“We’re aware of a technical issue, which we have been working hard to fix,” the airline said on its website.
Travel is expected to be especially busy over the next few days as a three-day weekend coincides with the start of a weeklong holiday for most schools in Britain.