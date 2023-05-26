Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Ford v Ferrari, the Blue Oval reinvents itself as a 1960s racecar leader in a crucible of prototyping, infighting and sheer physical endurance. These days, Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley just gets on a Twitter Space with his rival. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has had a busy week on Spaces and on Thursday evening he hosted Farley to announce a new partnership on public charging for electric vehicles. Under the agreement, Ford EV drivers will from next spring gain access to about 12,000 Tesla superchargers in North America, via an adapter for legacy vehicles and a built-in port for future models.

It’s a striking turn of events amid a gathering EV price war that has already inflicted some damage to Tesla’s profit margins and will keep pressure on Ford as it aims to boost its EV production rate six-fold by the end of this year. But both have something to gain from a little cooperation, too.

For Tesla, the most obvious benefit lies in something it has mastered over the years: Gaining access to subsidies. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act’s smaller sibling, makes $2.5 billion of credits available for installing public chargers — but only if they’re accessible to a broad range of models. Tesla’s charger network is proprietary, using its own plug and software.

Back in February, the White House announced a pledge from Tesla to open up at least 7,500 chargers — both fast and non — to other models by the end of 2024. In making good on those plans, Tesla gains federal dollars to expand its network further. Given how large that is already — it is dominant in fast chargers — Tesla may also feel comfortable in monetizing that infrastructure in new ways without ticking off Tesla customers too much as their non-Tesla counterparts gain access to a privileged club.

For Ford, the obvious benefit lies in doubling the number of fast-chargers available to its EV drivers in the space of a year. Yay for consumers.

But also, potentially, yay for Ford’s financials. On the Twitter Space, Farley made an interesting comment about why chargers amount to more than just roadside plugs:

Our industry’s kind of obsessed with these huge batteries and I think that’s maybe not the right approach. We should make the battery as small as possible with a really competitive user experience; have a really great fast-charging experience combined with that so we don’t have to be driving around with $20,000 of extra batteries for customers.

For clean technologies in general, the promise of cheaper running costs is undercut to a degree by the immediate outlay needed to build or install hardware. Prospective EV buyers, in particular, may well find the full cost of ownership over a vehicle’s lifetime cheaper than buying and running a version with an internal combustion engine. But such spreadsheet stuff tends to fade when you’re confronted with the sticker price at the dealership. The key to faster adoption isn’t overbuilding capacity but using that capacity more effectively.

Given Ford’s ambitious EV expansion targets, it needs to cut the cost of those vehicles fast while preserving profits. At its recent investor day, Ford outlined plans to raise its EV operating margin from about a negative 41% in 2022 to a positive 8% in 2026, a 49 percentage point swing. Of that, fully 30 points relate to scale and cheaper batteries. The latter involves using cheaper lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, whose main drawback is that they offer less range than nickel and cobalt-based batteries. On both fronts, scaling up and alleviating range anxiety, accessing a large, notably reliable fast-charger network like Tesla’s is a big win.

At times on the Twitter Space, the chumminess between Farley and Musk felt a bit odd given they’re both gunning for the same electrified market. Farley at one point echoed a verbal tic of Musk’s, saying building cars was “super hard,” drawing a laugh from the Tesla CEO. He, in turn, said Tesla “would love to be helpful in any way we can” to a man he once trolled using a certain namesake comedian.

Yet they do have some common ground. Tesla’s enormous valuation demands that it dominate the EV market, but the prerequisite of that is the rapid electrification of the entire vehicle fleet. By definition, that means a range of EVs being adopted at a pace that spells doom for the internal combustion engine (unless Musk thinks every EV will end up being a Tesla which even he couldn’t actually believe … right?) To a certain degree, therefore, Tesla needs the competition to get there faster. Ford’s less-than-enormous valuation is demanding in its own way, putting the onus on Farley to get through the painfully large costs of scaling the EV business as quickly as possible. The White House, meanwhile, just wants speed from everyone.

Ford v Ferrari ends — spoiler alert! — with a kumbaya finish to the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race that turns out to hold a hidden competitive shiv nonetheless. As an analogy for the Farley-Musk safe Space, that feels about right.

