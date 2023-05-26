Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pity portfolio managers trying to manage their sterling interest-rate exposure. The 10-year UK government bond yield has surged by 100 basis points in the past month, climbing to levels commensurate with the autumn gilt crisis. The yield premium of UK debt to German bunds has doubled since early February, while 10-year gilts have gone from trading 50 basis points beneath their US Treasury equivalents to the same amount above. And I blame the Bank of England for this very specific UK problem.

Repeated market lurches as fund managers race to re-hedge their interest-rate risk are damaging the health of the UK bond market. Analysts at Schroders Plc point out that 30-year inflation-linked gilt yields above 1% are a sign stress might continue. They cite rising global rates, the end of the central bank’s crisis gilt-buying program, increased bond supply and muted demand from pension schemes as contributing factors.

The supply of net new government debt will be the biggest ever this year, equivalent to the cumulative effect of the prior seven years. So it really doesn’t help that the UK also has the most aggressive central bank in offloading the bonds accumulated during quantitative easing. Demand for longer-dated gilts is the most at risk. It is hard to justify extending duration when six-month US Treasury bills yield nearly 5%, exceeding anything on the gilt curve even out to 30 years at 4.6%.

Advertisement

Sterling money markets now expect a peak central bank rate of 5.5%, which in theory would extend the rate-hiking cycle to September. That seems several steps too far — but it’s hard to blame traders when following the BOE guidance has been of no help in recent months. Two-year yields are up 60 basis points since mid-May as the rush to hedge against higher interest rates turns into a rout.

It’s clear that the BOE’s economic forecasts are adrift following disappointing inflation data on Wednesday. With core consumer prices accelerating to 6.8% in April from 6.2% the previous month — the highest for more than 30 years — the Monetary Policy Committee has little option but to hike its official rate to 4.75%, the 13th consecutive increase, at its next meeting on June 22. That would mark 18 months of continuous rate hikes — just as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has had the courage to call a definitive pause. Although headline UK inflation finally fell back into single digits at 8.7%, it missed expectations for a print closer to 8%. The UK is struggling more than its peers to curb inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey revealed to the parliamentary Treasury select committee on Tuesday that the BOE no longer relies on its own economic forecasting model. If policymakers are just busking, then they have to take even more responsibility for the outcome — somewhat undercutting Bailey’s protestation at May’s press conference that “we don’t use the language of blame.”

Advertisement

Chief Economist Huw Pill reckoned earlier this month that inflation was at a turning point. Unfortunately, the latest overshoot leaves the MPC blowing in the wind, dependent on the next batch of economic data for guidance. It shatters what remains of the illusion of central bank omnipotence — or competence, even.

The BOE has so far sidestepped taking the blame for soaring gilt yields. But it’s the only major central bank actively selling its bond holdings, with its peers restricting themselves to not reinvesting maturing securities. BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden has even raised the prospect of raising the overall annual balance sheet reduction next year to £100 billion ($125 billion) from £80 billion. That’s surely a mistake.

The MPC can’t escape the blame forever, as it’s underestimated inflation and economic growth consistently for at least two years. A terminal rate of 5.5% is arguably too high for the economy to withstand without something breaking again following a very specific UK bond market meltdown last year and a series of bank failures in the US and Switzerland. Unfortunately, the BOE will now find it much harder to suppress those futures-market bets, given its diminished credibility. Gilt traders are right to hedge first, and ask questions later.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• This Is the Turning Point in the Rate-Hike Cycle: Daniel Moss

• Greenspan’s Success Shows Powell How to Skip: Jonathan Levin

• BOE Bond Sales Are Doing More Harm Than Good: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article