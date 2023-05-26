Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

History is haunting Australia – and its unruly past is stirring a moral reckoning. The government plans to hold a referendum in a few months seeking to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander “Voice to Parliament” in the Australian constitution that would create a mechanism for Indigenous people to provide input into laws and policies that affect our lives. This week parliament debated the legislation that will trigger a vote by the end of 2023.

So far, there has been no bipartisan support, and these divisions have enlivened racial hatred toward First Nations peoples, laying bare the country’s deeply entrenched prejudices.

Australia is home to the world’s oldest living cultures; I belong to the Wiradjuri and Wailwan nations situated to the west of the Blue Mountains in Sydney — two of more than 250 First Nation groups across the country. Archaeological evidence indicates we have been here for at least 65,000 to 80,000 years.

Yet, unlike other nations the British colonized, Australia has never recognized the First Nations people as a co-equal sovereign. As occupiers of this land since time immemorial, we maintain that sovereignty was never ceded.

New Zealand, for example, was founded in 1840 on the Treaty of Waitangi, while Canada amended its constitution in 1982 to recognize the treaty rights of that nation’s Aboriginal peoples. Australia’s legal foundations are much more controversial. In 1770, British explorer James Cook was ordered to “seek the consent of the natives,” in “the Great South Land.” He failed to do so, disobeying the crown’s own rule of law.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has committed to “change the country” with this referendum. It will be tough — it requires a majority of Australia’s six states to vote “yes” to pass, as well as a nationwide majority to approve it, a so-called double-majority. Only eight of 44 have been successful.

This move to recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people has been on the government’s agenda for decades. Along the way, Indigenous affairs has become big business, from the establishment of Reconciliation Australia to lavish campaigns for constitutional recognition. Yet successive parliaments have done everything but rectify one of the nation’s most glaring problems — racism. The abuse is intensifying, and this week, it pushed our most senior First Nations journalist, Wiradjuri man Stan Grant, to step down from the public broadcaster. Our families are terrified to send their children to school for fear of being lynched on the streets.

Australians are confronting this moment of reckoning. They are wondering whether the promise to recognize Indigenous people in the constitution will help resolve this insidious racism. I have witnessed people wrestle with this discomfort. I have sat with Wiradjuri Elders under ancient eucalyptus trees on my traditional lands in scorching summer heat to discuss their concerns as they contemplate what reconciliation means if it comes without truth and justice.

When Australia became a federation in 1901, the founders recognized Aboriginal people in the constitution via the what is known as the race power – but only as a “dying race” unworthy of inclusion. A referendum in 1967 amended the constitution to enable federal parliament to pass special laws on Indigenous people. Until then, states maintained the power to govern our lives, implementing racially discriminatory policies that included slavery, the removal of First Nations children from their families, and acts of genocide.

This brutality was common between 1788 and 1930 and included some 415 frontier massacres, many committed by police and other government forces. The Indigenous population, including my ancestors, the Wiradjuri, bore the brunt of the violence, and our resistance is well-documented.

These atrocities were repeated across the continent. As renowned Australian historian Henry Reynolds writes in the Forgotten War, it is estimated that more Aboriginal people died in the Frontier Wars than Australians lives lost in foreign conflicts.

When it comes to Indigenous affairs, petitions and protests rarely tweak the tin ear of Canberra’s political elite. In 1972, the Aboriginal Tent Embassy was established on the doorsteps of the old Parliament House. A campfire shrine to the word “SOVEREIGNTY” remains to this day, one of the world’s oldest protest sites.

Despite the brutality of the invasion of our traditional lands, First Nations people are still here.

We make up less than 3% of Australia’s total population, but our marginalization is a dilemma for the entire country. This is a nation that profits from erasing First Nations people, whose traditional lands generated surging mining profits that have increased by 89% to $295 billion since 2019 (and represent more than 12% of Australia’s GDP.) Meanwhile, sacred Aboriginal sites of incalculable value have been erased from the face of the earth.

We are still the most incarcerated people on the planet, as the Uluru Statement from the Heart emphasized in its 2017 invitation to Australians to join Indigenous people in their quest for justice. The statement, which comes with the cultural authority of a broad section of the Indigenous community, specifically called for a “First Nations Voice enshrined in the constitution.”

Language is one of the most powerful weapons of oppression. These words matter — they represent an expression of sovereignty on our terms. The prime minister should, as he promised in his 2022 victory speech, “implement the Uluru Statement in full.” That means the referendum must include a “First Nations Voice,” not “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander,” which are terms imposed on us, not ones we have chosen for ourselves.

As I have warned before, if the Australian government fails to act in good faith now, it will undermine all future treaty negotiations.

We know politics involves power and compromise. And Australia has a long history of dividing and conquering its citizens. Much of the public debate has been dominated by constitutional lawyers, politicians, academics, unionists, journalists and the elite class, all worried about getting a referendum victory across the line. The temptation to compromise is alluring, even to some First Nations people who have spent their careers advocating for constitutional change.

Australia’s legitimacy depends on its relationship with First Nations peoples. To date, escalating racism is a sign that reconciliation has failed to deliver justice. What good is constitutional recognition without acknowledgment we have never ceded sovereignty? Reckoning with this truth is inescapable.

