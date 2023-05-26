Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Restaurants can deal with the odd bad review. You can’t please all the people all the time, and things will go wrong on occasion even at the highest-class establishment. When the criticism gets too loud or insistent, though, you’ve got a problem on your hands. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Restaurant Group Plc, owner of the Wagamama chain, beat back a challenge from activist investors at Tuesday’s annual general meeting, gaining majority backing for all 19 resolutions. It was far from a triumph for the board, though. More than 45% voted against the directors’ remuneration report after a campaign led by Hong Kong-based Oasis Management Co. to veto an executive share-award program that isn’t tied to performance. That level of opposition is less a protest vote than a full-scale rebellion. The barbarians may have been repelled for now, but they are still at the gate.

The company was appropriately restrained in its post-meeting statement. The board “noted that a significant minority did not support” certain pay-related resolutions. TRG will keep its remuneration policy under active review and re-engage with the company’s largest shareholders on whether to replace the restricted share plan with some other form of long-term incentive program, reporting back within six months. As the company acknowledged, the shareholder base has changed since a consultation concluded last year, with Seth Fischer’s Oasis building a 12.3% holding. Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. had also recommended investors vote down the remuneration report, citing unsatisfactory performance and insufficient response to shareholder dissent.

Advertisement

While TRG’s pay policy is hardly a side issue, the more interesting question for shareholders is what happens to the business, which includes Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s American-Italian restaurants and a portfolio of mostly rural pubs operated under the Brunning & Price brand. Momentum behind the dissident shareholders’ calls for a strategic revamp has built throughout this year. Since Oasis went public with its campaign in February, it has been joined by New York-based Irenic Capital Management and Coltrane Asset Management. The latest to enter the fray is TMR Capital of Florida, according to reports in British media.

Activists all see Wagamama as TRG’s prize asset and want the company to sell off chunks of its other operations, up to and including everything, to fund expansion of the Asian-style eateries founded by Hong Kong restaurateur Alan Yau in the 1990s. One flaw of the restricted share plan is that arguably it gives management, led by former HBOS Plc Chief Executive Officer Andy Hornby, an incentive to preserve a bloated business rather than run a smaller, higher-return operation that better serves shareholders.

Even so, the pay campaign’s main thrust may be to serve as a lever for change. It’s a signal that the dialog with dissident investors can easily turn hostile. To date, the activists haven’t agitated for management changes. Indeed, Irenic last month affirmed faith in Hornby as “capable of unlocking the substantial value that exists” at TRG. The board won’t need reminding, though, that Oasis previously campaigned for the removal of Gavin Darby as Premier Foods Plc’s CEO in 2018.

Advertisement

TRG argues that it has performed creditably during a difficult period and is poised to pick up as the pandemic recedes into the past. It has some support for that position. The company regularly cites industry data that shows Wagamama has the highest-rated brand in the UK’s casual dining sector. TRG released a trading update in early May that sent the shares up 14%. The stock has risen 43% this year, making it the third-best performer on the FTSE Small Capitalisation Index, excluding investment trusts.

Encouraging as that may be, especially for leading shareholders such as Columbia Threadneedle and Royal London Asset Management that backed the TRG board at the AGM, long-term investors have still suffered some epic value destruction. TRG shares have lost 69% since Hornby became CEO in August 2019. That compares with a 25% decline for Mitchells & Butlers Plc, operator of the Toby Carvery and Harvester restaurants. The FTSE Small Cap Index is up 14% over the same period.

The dog that didn’t bark in this saga might be seen as the absence of a potential acquirer. If it’s so obvious that there is value to be unlocked by selling off TRG’s other assets and concentrating on Wagamama, then why has no bidder come forward? TRG has a market value of only £345 million ($426 million), and with a dispersed shareholding base this looks relatively easy to accomplish.

Advertisement

Perhaps one will yet emerge. Either way, bigger changes are cooking for TRG’s strategic menu.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Wagamama’s Hedge Fund Standoff Gets Spicier: Matthew Brooker

• Carl Icahn the Hunter Has Become the Hunted: Ed Hammond

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Companies Can Do Bad Mergers

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure out of London. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article