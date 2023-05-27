Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parents have been suing private schools from Los Angeles (the Brentwood School) to New York (Spence) and objecting to elite schools’ pro-diversity policies and lesson plans. To call this continuing fallout from the culture wars slightly misses the point. More accurately, the legal battles signal the difficulty of keeping one’s children off the battlefield.

I’m skeptical that legal action is likely to do much to change the curriculum. But I’m sympathetic to parents who want more control over their children’s education — not because I necessarily agree with their views, but because, as I’ve long argued, schools exist principally to help families educate their kids.

We’re accustomed to seeing the culture wars sweep through public education, from battles over how to teach the nation’s tortured racial history to parents being told to hush at school board meetings. Parents who have challenged restrictions on their speech have mostly won. But parents who have sued to stop objectionable curricula have mostly lost — including when they’ve asked simply that their own children be excused. The result: Teachers feel as if they’re under fire; families feel they’re being treated like enemies.

In an era as uncompromising as our own, it should hardly come as a surprise that litigation involving public schools has mushroomed. But one might expect private schools to be more resistant to ideological conflict. After all, families choose which private school their children will attend ... and then pay in cash, creating a strong incentive to keep parents happy.

One would be wrong.

Bloomberg News recently reported on the continuing litigation between the exclusive Brentwood School and a father who argues that the new “anti-racism” curriculum includes, among other things, “racial and political humiliation” of students by teachers. He complains that the instruction in classical values that made the school attractive has been unceremoniously dumped. The dispute is now in arbitration.

Last May, a New York appellate court partly reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit by parents who claimed that Manhattan’s Spence School had defamed their child by expelling her for a social media post some claimed was racist and the parents said was anti-racist.

In February 2022, a California court ordered the reinstatement of two children who’d been dismissed from a Christian school after their father was accused of disruptive behavior; from the delicately phrased case report, the dispute appears to have been over whether the classroom instruction was sufficiently Biblical.

The contracts professor in me doubts that these suits have more hope of succeeding than similar actions against public schools.

True, there’s a straightforward theoretical case for liability. Unlike public schools, private schools are in contractual relations with the families who pay the bills. A breach would seem to be actionable.

In reality, courts have shown little interest in policing what goes on inside the private school classroom. In a much-cited 1982 case, a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by a parent who alleged that a private school had breached its contract by failing to provide “a quality education” to his child. Parents who’ve refused to pay tuition on the ground that a private school misrepresented its academic program have fared no better.

What all of this suggests is that parents who believe that they’ve contracted for a particular type or quality of education are likely to be told by the courts that they’re wrong. The promises parents believe have been made turn out, almost invariably, to be vague and unenforceable – which in practice amounts to saying they haven’t been made at all.

The sole exception involves lawsuits claiming that a school has failed to follow its own stated policies in disciplining a student. The process for punishment tends to be spelled out with precision in a school’s handbook or elsewhere. Thus these particular breach-of-contract lawsuits do often survive motions to dismiss.

When the rhetoric is stripped away, many of the suits now garnering headlines boil down to similar claims. The Brentwood case began as a challenge to the dismissal of a student. In the litigation against Spence, the claim that the school breached its contract through its handling of student expulsion was the only part of the complaint sent back to the trial court for further proceedings.

But that’s the outer limit of what contract law can likely do when parents are upset about a private school’s curriculum. In particular, the claim that a school has breached its promise to teach or not teach specified material is unlikely ever to prevail.

It’s too bad that private education has become mired in the same controversies that have caught everyone else. Still, if the problem faced by parents is that private school contracts fail to spell out with sufficient particularity the details of the course of instruction, there’s a fairly obvious market solution. And if nobody comes along to provide a plausible alternative ... well, there’s a lot more home-schoolers out there than there used to be.

