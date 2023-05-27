Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are lies, damned lies and immigration pledges. For 13 years, the Tories have made promises to cut immigration numbers they have known they couldn’t or wouldn’t keep. Last year, 606,000 more people arrived in the UK than departed. At the next general election, the voters will get to decide whether to accept another post-dated cheque. But the UK’s immigration rows raise a question beyond utilitarian number calculations: Is it good for a democratic society that the politicians consistently promise one thing — only to do the opposite?

At the 2010 election, David Cameron pledged to bring net migration below 100,000 people a year and missed all his targets. His Conservative successors have been singing the same tune ever since. Boris Johnson, too, made promises to reduce immigration that he had little intention of keeping. In a previous incarnation, Johnson was a notably liberal mayor of London who rightly celebrated the positive contribution of foreigners to the capital. In office, he also welcomed asylum seekers from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Yet immigration has also been an election winner for the Conservative Party precisely because Labour’s bona fides are not trusted by its own traditional supporters. Many of the opposition’s leading lights used to proclaim their belief in open borders. Nowadays, they are more discreet. At the last election, working-class voters abandoned Labour in droves because they believed the party put the interests of foreigners ahead of theirs.

Fortunately for the government, the Brexit referendum result has turned down the heat. The UK “took back control” of its borders from the European Union, so large net migration came to be understood as a deliberate choice. The country, it is accepted, has to fill vacancies in the public services, especially in health care, and private enterprise requires technical skills unavailable at home. Ministers, however, have ducked making the argument for their policy. A pity, because the British are more tolerant of immigrants than most of their neighbors.

Today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s strategy is to crack down on the small boats that bring illegal immigrants across the Channel, while winking at soaring legal migrants who fill job vacancies and boost the economy. Migration is the Treasury’s love that dare not speak its name.

Perhaps we shouldn’t criticize Conservative leaders too harshly for cowardice. After all, a government that tells all of the truth all of the time is a government heading for the exit door. Theresa May came clean about the price tag that came with paying for decent care for the elderly in her 2017 election manifesto. Much good it did her. Her modest proposal was damned by the press as “the dementia tax” and her poll lead evaporated. The Tories lost their overall majority and May soon lost her job to Johnson.

Even Peter Oborne, the author of an influential study of official mendacity, The Rise of Political Lying, admits that a vocal section of the British media “has constructed an architecture of public debate which obliges politicians to lie or pay a heavy consequence in terms of adverse newspaper publicity.” Cynical commentators argue that the voters are hypocrites too — they want immigrants to fill jobs they won’t do themselves while decrying the phenomenon of immigration.

Yet there must be limits to official hypocrisy. Trust in the political class is at an all-time low and social media is full of toxic conspiracy theories based on the belief that voters are lied to routinely. A responsible government has to explain uncomfortable facts, if only to protect its back against the inevitable backlash.

Cameron’s migration promises were eventually his undoing. Along with the rest of the political establishment, he was shocked by the Brexit referendum result. But for much of the country it was payback for a prime minister who wasn’t playing straight with the numbers.

The voters have other reasons to be suspicious. The government uses migration as a sticking plaster solution for complex labor-market, welfare and housing problems it hasn’t the guts to tackle.

Yes, there are a million job vacancies to fill, but nearly four million British adults are being paid jobless benefits without ever having to look for work. The former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith has been urging the government to complete welfare reforms that he initiated a decade ago. Long-term sickness has increased by 20% since the pandemic. According to the center-right CSJ think tank, 700,000 adults on sickness benefit say that they would like to work given the right support, but the Treasury has failed to remove financial penalties from claimants who take up work.

The Treasury overlooks the benefits of training up a skilled workforce. The UN’s International Labour Office warns that “a temporary shortage of trained native workers can be made more permanent by attempting a quick fix from migrant labour.” The UK sets severe limits on university places for medical students and then wonders why it has to recruit doctors from abroad. In 2021, large numbers of foreign truck drivers returned to their homes in continental Europe, causing supply shortages. Yet in a crisis, employers, aided by the government, swiftly trained local replacements.

Last October, Sunak boasted to the House of Commons that there had been “a record number of new homes built in the last year.” He was wrong. The real numbers were slightly down on the previous year. If only the prime minister’s statement had been accurate. As legal migration numbers explode, more pressure will be put on the country’s limited housing stock. Something’s gotta give.

The opinion polls show for the first time in years that Labour is more trusted on immigration than the Tories — a real electoral bonus for its leader, Keir Starmer. Sunak is a diligent problem solver, but his previous ministerial experience has been confined to the Treasury. He needs to offer his voters in “left-behind Britain” something better than a permanent place on the welfare roll.

