As debt ceiling negotiators finalize deal, the nation watches anxiously

Older Americans have worried about losing health care. Military families have wondered how they’ll buy groceries. And business owners around the country have scrambled to come up with last-minute contingency plans, hoping the uncertainty would finally end. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As Washington inches closer toward a resolution to the looming debt ceiling crisis that has roiled both political parties and threatened to upend the global economy, everyone is on edge.

“Everybody — on Wall Street, Main Street, everywhere — is completely focused on the debt ceiling right now,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Research. “It seems like things are moving in the right direction, but there’s this gnawing feeling of ‘What if?’ ”

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced late Saturday that they had reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the debt ceiling and cap federal spending. But that deal still needs congressional approval to prevent a government default, and lawmakers in both parties have been raising objections over the past week.

If lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling by June 5, the U.S. government won’t be able to pay its bills, resulting in an unprecedented situation that would threaten the balance of the global economy, because U.S. Treasurys are the underpinning of the financial system — playing a role in investments, mortgages, stocks, bonds and even currency exchange rates.

While the government’s borrowing limit is up for negotiation every few years, the debate over raising it has felt particularly fraught this time around. Congress is more polarized, with extremes on both sides. And the economy — which has so far held up through a global pandemic, war in Ukraine, decades-high inflation and a rapid run-up in interest rates — is flirting with recession.

Already debt ceiling jitters have taken a toll. Consumer sentiment has soured, sinking to a six-month low in May, a drop that experts say resembles reaction to the 2011 debt crisis, according to a University of Michigan consumer survey Friday.

If the federal government defaults, nearly 8 million Americans would lose their jobs and $10 trillion in household wealth would be wiped out, according to estimates from Moody’s Analytics. A shorter, week-long breach would translate to a loss of 1.5 million jobs.

“The stakes are incalculable,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics. “If we breach, at the very least we go into recession. If we breach for very long, we go into depression. It feels like the negotiations are moving in a productive direction, but obviously a lot can go wrong here very quickly — and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do, at least briefly — as both sides try to work things through.”

In the meantime, Wall Street has been preparing a worst-case scenario playbook. Consumers and businesses have been pulling back on spending and reconsidering investments. And state and local governments have been coming up with backup plans in case federal funding lapses in early June.

In a recent call with state financial officers, the National Association of State Budget Officers warned members that even though it’s likely Congress will reach a deal in time, “states should plan for a shutdown,” according to a person on the call.

And while some states have “flush rainy day accounts,” thanks to pandemic-era funds and extra sales tax from inflation, that money could quickly be depleted, because so many programs rely on a combination of federal, state and local funds, according to David Schleicher, a law professor at Yale University. “What will happen next is anyone’s guess,” he said, adding that if states want to spend that money, they would probably have to call a session of the legislature to vote on how to pay which bills and when.

Those shortfalls could disproportionately sting states with large concentrations of federal workers. States with government labs or military bases, such as Alaska, Hawaii and New Mexico, as well as those that support the aerospace industry, such as Kansas, Virginia and Connecticut, could also feel an outsize impact.

The threat of a government default — and missed paychecks — also has weighed heavily on the federal government’s 2.1 million employees. Unions representing federal workers say that in the event of a default, it’s unclear whether employees would have to keep working, or when they would be paid. So far, there are few answers.

“We’re saying, ‘We don’t have a handle on this, and we need to get a handle on it,’” said Jefferson Friday, general counsel for the National Federation of Federal Employees. “They’re saying, ‘We don’t know anything.’ Or whatever they did know, they weren’t allowed to tell us.’”

In Hubert, N.C., Daniel Cornell and his wife are canceling plans, putting off a car purchase and rethinking weekend travel until they’re sure they’ll be paid in June. Cornell works for a company that installs energy-efficient devices in businesses and homes, which relies heavily on funding from government grants. His wife, who retired after 20 years of making glasses for the U.S. Navy, receives a pension and Social Security disability checks every month. All of those sources of income, he says, could be in limbo if Congress doesn’t reach a deal in time.

“Our lives are on hold, literally, because right now we can’t foresee anything past June 5,” said Cornell, 48, who has three children. “We’re not making plans, we’re not spending money, we’re not doing anything until we know whether we’ll even get paid or still have jobs.”

The U.S. government doles out billions of dollars’ worth of benefits, salaries, pensions and other payments every day. If the country were to run out of money on June 5, some Medicare and Medicaid benefits would be at immediate risk of going unpaid. Other scheduled payments include government salaries on June 9, food stamps on June 12 and Social Security on June 14, according to an analysis by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Health-agency officials have warned that a debt default could lead to “significant consequences” for three programs that collectively provide health coverage to about 163 million Americans: Medicaid, the safety-net health program that is jointly funded by states and the federal government; Medicare, which mostly provides health coverage for older Americans; and the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, where Americans can shop for private health coverage that is federally subsidized.

If the federal government defaults, it is not clear whether the Biden administration would immediately stop payments for those programs, which amount to billions of dollars per day and are a crucial source of funding for hospitals, physicians, nursing homes and other health care organizations. A halt in those payments would cause financial disruptions throughout the health industry.

Individuals who purchased health coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces would also be at risk of seeing a spike in their health insurance premiums. The Department of Health and Human Services referred questions about the effects of a debt default to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Defense Department, the agency with the largest federal budget, declined on Friday to address directly how it was preparing to handle paying its personnel, continuing training and funding operations in the event of a default. Senior military officials warned for days that the United States not paying its bills could have calamitous consequences.

“The general population of the Pentagon and the force haven’t heard a word from any of the leadership on what’s to happen to us in the event of a default,” said a defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. “It’s crazy. There are certain legal requirements that people need to know about and nobody is talking about them yet.”

In an appearance last week at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said a default could affect the morale of troops, America’s reputation abroad, and even training exercises for deployments.

“I think that the potential here could be catastrophic, and I don’t say that lightly,” said Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations.

Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, said, at the same event, that while service members could be paid back retroactively after a default, the wife of a soldier said to him that her children can’t “eat retroactively.”

Financial markets appeared optimistic that the United States will avoid the worst. All three major stock indexes, which slumped midweek, rebounded on Friday on fresh hope that lawmakers were nearing an agreement.

But even creeping closer to the June 5 deadline could be enough to cause financial ripples. In 2011, for example, rating agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded the United States from its vaunted AAA rating even after lawmakers had reached a deal, saying that U.S. policymaking was “less stable, less effective, and less predictable than what we previously believed.” This time around, another agency, Fitch Ratings, has warned the U.S. government is at risk of a downgrade.

A ratings downgrade could increase borrowing costs and cause financial markets to nosedive, with cascading effects for businesses, households, and state and local governments. In California, for example, the state’s top earners pay the largest share of the state’s personal income tax. Much of their income comes from market-based activity — such as capital gains, stock options and bonuses tied to stock performance.

“I think it’s a fair to say uncertainty and the markets don’t go well together,” said H.D. Palmer, spokesperson for California’s finance department. “As we tiptoe up to the precipice of the deadline, there is widespread concern that the impact could be severe and deep.”

Orlando Aguilera, who owns the corner food store O & C Supermarket in Camden, N.J., said he had been unaware of Washington’s debt ceiling debate until recently, when a friend mentioned it to him. Since then, he’s been nervously watching on, worried that any disruption to federal benefits — either because of a default or new work requirements proposed by Republican lawmakers — would hobble his community and business. More than 80 percent of his customers rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries.

“When I heard about what is happening, I said ‘Whoa,’” Aguilera said through a Spanish translator. “This is something that could make things very difficult for us, that could have a drastic impact. If people don’t get their [benefits], I will be standing around my business waiting for customers to come in. It would be a lot of standing around and waiting.”

Lisa Rein contributed to this report.

