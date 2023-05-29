McCarthy, White House race to woo lawmakers to pass debt ceiling package

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Debt ceiling negotiators spent Memorial Day working toward cementing congressional support to pass a deal to raise the debt ceiling and trim federal spending this week in the House and Senate, ahead of a disastrous default expected next Monday if the deal fails. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The legislation, which was publicly released Sunday evening, accomplishes much for President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, enabling both to tout a victory that appeared elusive just days ago.

For Biden, the deal avoids the headache of another round of raising the debt ceiling this term, while staving off Republican demands for steep cuts to domestic spending. McCarthy gets a deal that curtails federal spending and increases some work requirements on federal aid programs, such as food stamps.

However, the bill faces a tricky path to final passage, which must happen by June 5, when the federal government will exhaust funding to pay its bills. McCarthy needs a “majority of the majority” or at least half of the 222 Republicans, to even bring a bill onto the floor. He could lose up to 111 of his own party members but would then need up to 107 Democratic votes to pass the bill.

House Republicans had already begun to reach out to members who have publicly expressed opposition as well as others on their radar who could be convinced. On “Fox News Sunday,” McCarthy brushed off criticism from some House Republicans that he failed to extract sufficient spending cuts, saying: “Well, that’s okay, because more than 95 percent of all those in the conference were very excited.”

McCarthy returned to the Capitol on Monday morning but provided no new details. He went to his office to continue the work on selling the bill to fellow Republicans.

Meanwhile, White House officials briefed House Democrats on Sunday, running through the bill and trying to assuage lawmakers’ concerns by answering questions about specifics in the deal. House Democratic leaders began to poll their members on support of the deal, although most members were still digesting the details, according to several people on the call who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Biden officials are also planning to hold half a dozen briefings over the next two days for congressional Democrats on changes to specific subject matters, particularly on the budget and appropriations process, energy, and the new work requirements on food assistance.

White House officials also spoke directly on Monday with the New Democrat Coalition, a group of roughly 100 pragmatic Democrats who pledged Sunday to help the administration and leadership shepherd the votes necessary to prevent a default. Notably, the White House has not set up a similar call with the liberal faction, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members have expressed more concern over Biden not doing enough to include their concerns in the negotiations.

On Monday, Ben LaBolt, White House communications director, told MSNBC that the White House is focusing on persuading Democrats to accept the deal. He said Biden has seen “supportive signs” from members of a coalition of roughly 100 center-left House Democrats — he didn’t name the group — while other House members were still receiving the bill text overnight. “We’re hopeful … that they will end up supporting the agreement,” he said.

Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget and a lead negotiator, on Monday told the Today show that she was confident members of Congress would support the deal because they “know default would have been devastating to this country — and on balance, this deal strikes a responsible tone.”

The first real test of the route to success comes Tuesday afternoon, when the House Rules committee meets to consider the bill. Four Democrats and nine Republicans sit on the panel, including three siding with the far-right wing of the GOP conference. Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Chip Roy (R-Tex.) have already come out in opposition.

In a positive sign for McCarthy, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a key swing vote on that panel and popular among far-right conservatives, used social media posts to tout positive aspects of the bill, particularly its inclusion of a measure he sponsored to impose a mandatory 1 percent cut in government accounts if Congress does not pass all of its bills to fund federal agencies.

“That’s in this debt limit deal,” Massie tweeted late Sunday, posting an image of the bill text with a red arrow drawn to his provision. He has not formally endorsed the overall legislation but his posts have generally praised the process and content of the legislation.

Also, economists have begun to weigh in, suggesting the deal to raise the debt ceiling appeared to be good news for the economy, which has been on uneven footing lately.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, tweeted Sunday that while some of the proposed cuts could become an “economic head wind later this year and next,” they are not dramatic enough to topple the economy.

“A sigh of relief will be appropriate when the deal becomes law,” he wrote, “as it will help the nation avoid a recession.”

