I want to help you. So, on a regular basis, I’ll be opening up my direct messages on Twitter to take your questions. There’s so much misinformation out there, so let me help clear the clutter and steer you to advice that will save you money or a lot of financial heartache.

Below is a transcript of questions and answers readers sent via Twitter. Questions have been edited for clarity and Twitter handles removed.

Q: Please tell us to stick to our guns about college tuition. Our scholar got into a couple of state schools in Virginia, and this was our original guideline for college support: We’d pay for in-state tuition. If she found scholarships or other grants — but not loans — we’d pay that amount. A school she loved admitted her, but not with enough grants to make up the difference. So Blacksburg, here she comes! We don’t qualify for need-based aid, and the fabled scholarships that are everywhere don’t really exist. But even more basically, outside of 5-7 exceptions, it’s not worth stretching beyond your budget or (gasp!) taking out loans to pay today’s overpriced tuition. Right? Please check my work — I don’t like telling my daughter no, but I believe we’re putting our 529 in the right place.

A: You are doing the right thing. Stick to your plans. No loans. My husband and I were in the same situation with our eldest. Great kid. Stellar student. AP scholar. But not enough money to attend an out-of-state school without debt. No, sir. We had enough to cover the University of Maryland, College Park, along with a very generous scholarship. Go Terps! Your daughter will thank you when she graduates debt-free.

Read this guest column my daughter wrote about our rule of no college debt. She also talks about her experience graduating debt-free in this video clip.

Q: At 63 and working for a state college, where should I put extra funds for retirement in three years? And what type of investments? Index funds? We’re retired military, so we do have a pension, and we have a $1.25 million traditional IRA from my old 401(k) before quitting and following my wife’s Air Force career.

A: Wow! You have $1.2 million saved for retirement, and you are asking me what to do. You got this. You’ve done a great job. But if you want a check on your plan or help figuring out where to put additional funds, time to sit down with a fee-only planner. Hire someone to look over your overall plan and retirement goals, and after doing that, you will have a good idea of where or how to invest the extra funds. Check the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

Q: Hi Michelle! I miss your weekly chats. My question is: I have 529 accounts for my kids (4 and 2). My friend’s financial adviser told them that UTMAs are a better idea. I’m not familiar with UTMAs. What are they, and should we be using them instead of 529s?

A: Well, I sent all three of my kids to college with no debt using 529 plans, which have a more favorable tax benefit than UTMAs.

Here’s what I don’t like about UTMAs: Under the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) or Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA), contributions are irrevocable, meaning you can’t take the money back. Upon reaching the age of majority, the beneficiary — your kid — can use the money for any purpose, even if the custodian — you — had intended the funds to be used for college. With a UGMA or UTMA, you can’t change beneficiaries. With a 529 plan, the account owner controls the assets and is allowed to change the named beneficiary to a qualifying family member.

Q: I filed my taxes by mail six weeks ago, and I’m still waiting for my refund. How can I find out the status of my return? The IRS Where’s My Refund tool isn’t helping.

A: You can try calling the IRS, but I suspect they won’t be able to tell you anything more. Keep trying “Where’s My Refund?” at irs.gov. It’s possible your return has been held up for manual review, which is why you can’t get information on the IRS refund tool.

Q: We have two 529 plans for our kids. One kid went to college and will graduate in May, and the other went for two years and is done. What’s the best use of the “leftover” 529 money? Roll into a Roth IRA for the two-year student beginning in 2024? Keep it in the 529 for a future grandchild? Should we allow the college graduate to use it for graduate school (although we didn’t promise to pay for graduate school)? Trying to be fair is hard! Thanks for any advice.

A: We had leftover money in two of the 529 plans we set up for our kids. We used some to send the eldest to graduate school — debt free. One kid didn’t need all that we saved because she ended up getting a full scholarship for three of the four years she was in school. Our son, who graduated with a degree in math, is going back to school for more training. We have transferred the money from the one scholarship kid to her brother. We told them all along that this was money for college and that it would be moved around or distributed based on need. Let the funds stay and help the kid going to graduate school. Or save it in case the other child decides to go for more education. Or, yes, save it for a grandchild. Unless you need the money, let it stay put to help others obtain a college education.

Q: What guidance can you share for choosing a 529 college savings plan for a grandchild?

A: The good news is 529 plans opened by grandparents don’t affect aid starting next year. If your state provides a tax deduction, consider that plan. Always check fees. Open directly. And I’ve found age-based, like a target-date retirement fund, will allow you to set it and forget it. Best site for info is savingforcollege.com.

Q: I got a $5k raise and am 3-4 years from retirement. Should I put the extra money in our university’s 403(b), a regular ROTH, or a regular index fund for these 3-4 years? Thanks. I’m 62.

A: Great question, because it means you are thinking ahead. You are a great candidate to hire a fee only planner to look at your entire financial plan for retirement. You might need to double check that you have enough of a cash cushion for a year or two of expenses. Get a retirement checkup.

Q: What are your thoughts on estate planning for childless women in their late 30s or early 40s? Especially if we own real estate and are interested in leaving money to causes we believe in, e.g., scholarships for girls and women? Would appreciate your advice. Love your work and grateful for all the wisdom you’ve shared!

A: If you have stuff, make a will. It’s not about being single, married or childless. If you have assets that can benefit others, definitely create an estate plan.

Read the following columns on the topic. It will make you get a will.

