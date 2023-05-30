AI poses ‘risk of extinction’, industry leaders warn

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hundreds of industry leaders signed a one-sentence letter warning that artificial intelligence posed an existential threat to humanity and should be treated as a societal risk on par with nuclear war. “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” reads the statement released Tuesday by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety.

The open letter was signed by more than 350 researchers and executives, including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and 38 members of Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence unit.

The warning is the latest to emerge surrounding the technology’s potential risks ― including from those personally involved in advancing it. The widespread availability of chatbots like ChatGPT have raised fears that AI could render droves of knowledge-based jobs obsolete. In late March, a different public letter gathered more than 1,000 signatures from members of the academic, business and technology worlds.

The statement released Tuesday comprised a single sentence. Dan Hendrycks, a computer scientist who leads the nonprofit, said this was done to ensure the core message isn’t lost.

“We need widespread acknowledgment of the stakes before we can have useful policy discussions,” Hendrycks wrote in an email. “For risks of this magnitude, the takeaway isn’t that this technology is overhyped, but that this issue is currently underemphasized relative to the actual level of threat.”

He added that “ambitious global coordination” might be required to deal with the problem, possibly drawing lessons from both nuclear nonproliferation or pandemic prevention.

“This statement is designed to show that the risks are serious enough to warrant proportionate proposals,” Hendrycks wrote.

Pranshu Verma contributed to this report.

