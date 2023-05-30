Ambarella: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.
The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in July, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $64 million.
Ambarella shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $82.15, a decrease of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBA