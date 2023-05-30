Ambarella: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $64 million.

Ambarella shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $82.15, a decrease of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

