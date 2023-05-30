HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas — SPRING, Texas — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $418 million.
The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.28 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 48 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $7.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
HP Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.14 per share.
