HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas — SPRING, Texas — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $418 million. The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 52 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $7.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

HP Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.14 per share.

