HP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $12.91 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 91 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.04.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

