MediWound: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel — YAVNE, Israel — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.
The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.
