MediWound: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 30, 2023 at 7:09 a.m. EDT

YAVNE, Israel — YAVNE, Israel — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.

