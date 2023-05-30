Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve has admitted that it was too slow to start raising interest rates after inflation took off in 2021. But what kind of mistake was this, exactly? Was the Fed simply misreading the state of the economy? Or did its new thinking on monetary policy, formally adopted in 2020, lead it astray?

A paper presented last week looks carefully at this question. Gauti Eggertsson of Brown University and former Fed Vice Chair Don Kohn of the Brookings Institution find, in effect, that it was some of both.

The shocks due to Covid and the war in Ukraine pushed up prices and confronted the Fed with a novel and exceptionally complex situation. The central bank wasn’t alone in puzzling over where this initial surge in inflation might lead. But with awful timing, another factor had also kicked in. The central bank had recently adopted a new “framework” for monetary policy, which inclined it toward greater tolerance of inflation, transitory or otherwise. As a result, it was slower to respond. The authors suggest ways of correcting this pro-inflation bias and improving policy in future.

It’s an excellent study and will be a vital resource when the Fed next comes to review its framework. Yet fixing the problem won’t be so easy.

The pro-inflation bias in the Fed’s 2020 framework wasn’t an oversight. It was deliberate and, at the time, seemed wise. After the crash of 2008, inflation stayed mostly below the central bank’s 2% target despite very low interest rates and subsiding unemployment. The so-called neutral real interest rate, “r-star,” had been trending lower for years, bringing the policy rate ever closer to its effective lower bound and making it harder for the Fed to stimulate the economy by ordinary means. These developments, left to themselves, were pushing the economy toward persistent deflation.

The Fed’s 2020 statement set out to correct this. First, inflation targeting became “flexible average inflation targeting” — meaning that the Fed would aim to let inflation run higher than targeted for some time in order to balance out previous undershoots. On the other hand, the Fed gave no sign of intending to keep inflation below target for a while to balance out any periods of overshoot, a question on nobody’s mind.

Second, monetary policy would be guided by shortfalls from “maximum employment” but not unduly concerned if employment ran higher than this undefined level. Crucially, monetary policy wouldn’t be tightened merely because unemployment had fallen to a point that suggested inflation might rise in due course. Interest rates wouldn’t be increased preemptively; they’d stay lower for longer. This inattention to the inflationary implications of a hot labor market reflected, in part, the idea that the link between lower unemployment and higher inflation was weaker than it used to be. (That is, economists were coming around to the idea that the Phillips curve was flat.)

No question, this approach is asymmetrical, as Eggertsson and Kohn say. These settings meant that the inflation and employment targets were likely to be exceeded, on average, over time. Of course: That was precisely the idea. Because of the effective lower bound on interest rates, the prospect of deflation is asymmetrical in the opposite direction. The Fed’s new framework was trying to lean against that risk.

In a discussion following the presentation of this paper, my Bloomberg colleague David Wilcox (formerly a senior economist the Fed) asked whether we weren’t in danger of overlearning the lessons of the recent inflation spike. Good question; unfortunately, he didn’t get a good answer. Before long, the deflationary tendencies of the post-crash, pre-Covid decade may indeed resume — in which case the offsetting asymmetries of the 2020 framework might once again be necessary.

The framework and its implementation can doubtless be tweaked. Some of the flexibility that the Fed gave up in order to reinforce its “lower for longer” message can and should be reclaimed. (For instance, there was no reason why interest rates couldn’t be raised independently of plans to taper quantitative easing.) But the basic dilemma remains: In an environment that’s biased toward deflation, you need a monetary policy that’s judiciously biased toward inflation.

Note that this verdict leaves fiscal policy out of the equation — as it must, unfortunately. The biggest handicaps to formulating macroeconomic policy in the US are, first, unavoidable uncertainty over where r-star is heading and, second, the systemic dysfunction of fiscal policy. The massive increase in pandemic-related public spending in 2021 — multiples of what was needed to bridge the gap in demand, and arriving with output already back above pre-Covid levels — is more to blame for the inflation spike than the delay in raising interest rates. On the other hand, at the opposite extreme, the best remedy for deflation if monetary policy gets stuck at the effective lower bound is indeed fiscal stimulus.

In short: The US gets fiscal stimulus when it needs fiscal restraint and fiscal drift when it needs fiscal stimulus. Throw in the periodic threat of public-debt default for good measure.

It’s the dysfunction that dare not speak its name. Reading back through the Fed’s minutes and policy announcements, as guided by Eggertsson and Kohn, I’m struck by the lack of central-bank commentary on confounding budgetary machinations. For example, from the minutes, this is as bold as it gets: “The size of the ARP [American Rescue Plan] enacted in March [2021] was considerably larger than what the staff had assumed in the January projections.” (Eggertsson and Kohn are more excitable: They call the induced rise in disposable incomes “remarkable and unparalleled.”)

The Fed’s fragile independence precludes it from challenging Congress and the administration over appropriate fiscal policy. For the same reason, it can’t be seen as directly countermanding fiscal policy with interest-rate changes, much as it might sometimes wish to. Tweak the monetary-policy framework by all means — but it isn’t the main problem.

