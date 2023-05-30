Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The recent runs on Silicon Valley Bank and other regional lenders have drawn new attention to an old and seemingly intractable question: How far should governments go in guaranteeing the safety of bank deposits? Many are calling for a bold expansion of deposit insurance, arguing this would merely acknowledge where things now stand.

The rules can doubtless be improved, but extending government protection to all deposits, no matter how large, would be a grave mistake.

Banks engage in a sort of sleight of hand. They promise customers immediate access to their cash while putting much of it into loans and other longer-term investments. This makes them fragile: If depositors begin to worry about a bank’s ability to pay, they have a powerful incentive to flee before the money runs out — a dynamic that can bring down even healthy institutions.

To prevent such runs, governments provide deposit insurance. But this creates another problem: Once protected, depositors will be less vigilant, allowing banks to take bigger risks. To mitigate this moral hazard, officials place limits on insurance — $250,000 per account in the US — on the theory that larger depositors will provide the necessary discipline.

This approach, pioneered by the US in the 1930s and more recently adopted around the world, worked poorly in the case of Silicon Valley Bank and other regional lenders. Big, uninsured depositors paid little attention in good times, then bolted when problems came to light. True, their actions forced the banks to be resolved before they became more deeply insolvent, but the discipline kicked in later than it should have. Worse, under pressure, governments decided to relax the limits: They made all the depositors whole, as they have many times since the collapse of Continental Illinois in 1984.

So why not make it official, and promise to guarantee all deposits up front? Advocates go further, saying it’s inefficient to ask enterprises, from restaurateurs to machine-tool manufacturers, to monitor banks’ finances and assess the safety of their deposits — or else pay middlemen to maintain multiple accounts of less than $250,000. Better to let them count on their money being safe regardless.

Sadly, it isn’t so simple. Unlimited insurance would stop runs, but banks would still fail, and the costs would be higher than under the current system — a penalty that would fall ultimately on taxpayers and bank customers.

Crucially, unlimited insurance would maximize the moral-hazard problem, encouraging banks to pay higher interest rates and take bigger and bigger risks even as their earlier bets turned bad. Gambling for redemption, as it’s called, would become a government-sponsored enterprise. Bear in mind that an increase in the deposit-insurance limit from $40,000 to $100,000 played a central role in the rapid expansion and subsequent implosion of the US savings-and-loan industry in the 1980s.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seems to favor a more targeted reform: Increase the deposit-insurance limit only for business-transaction accounts. This would cost less and has some precedent. But even this milder reform would have moral-hazard implications. Stricter regulation, perhaps including limits to the interest rates payable on newly covered accounts and more loss-absorbing equity capital, would be needed to mitigate the greater risk. In addition “business-transaction accounts” would be hard to define, given that banks and depositors would have every reason to stretch the definition.

A balance has to be struck between providing safety for small depositors and maintaining sufficient system-wide discipline — from investors and regulators alike. Absent the kind of radical regulatory reform that’s on nobody’s agenda, telling big depositors they need no longer care what their bankers are up to is a formula for more, not less, financial distress.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

