This is a tough month for parents of teenagers in England. Sixteen-year-olds are taking their GCSE exams and 18-year-olds have their A levels. The former are tough exams, the latter are really tough. And then they do well, things can get very expensive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If your children get into university with their hard-won As and Bs, their tuition fees are going to come in at £9,250 ($11,475), the maximum price universities can charge and therefore what most do. Living expenses come on top. There is a student loan scheme that allows students to borrow to cover most of it. But you won’t like it at all.

Previously, you borrowed the cash at an interest rate equivalent to RPI plus up to another three percentage points, and then paid it back by handing over 9% of your gross yearly earnings to the Student Loans Company. This wasn’t a great deal: The rate was high, and given that it started rolling up from the second you started borrowing rather than graduating, the numbers got scary quickly — compound interest at its worst. The plus points were: You didn’t start paying the debt back until your income hit £27,660 and the debt would be written off after 30 years — which, combined with the unpleasantly high interest rate, meant many people never paid much of the capital back.

From this year on, however, you don’t get those plus points.

The interest rate premium is going to be lower — RPI rather than RPI plus three percentage points(1). That’s nice. What isn’t is that the repayment period has been extended to 40 years and the level at which you start paying the extra 9% on your income dropped to £25,000. There’s also a grubby little bit of fiscal drag in the mix — that rate has also been frozen until 2027. The result? According to AJ Bell, the average graduate will end up making almost £47,000 extra in student loan repayments under the new system.

You might look at this new system and wonder if it makes financial sense to just pay the tuition fees (and living costs) for your progeny and be done with it. It is impossible to know in advance how much of the loan would ever be paid off. If your child never earns more than £25,000, none of it will be repaid, which for anyone who stumped up £45,000 upfront would be insanely irritating. If they earn a lot, however, the whole thing could be done and dusted in a decade — and, thanks to the lower real interest rate, at a lower all-in price than under the old regime.

This is all particularly difficult because while most analyses look at average incomes, the truth is incomes are often very volatile. Look at the latest ONS work on how many workers in the UK moved income quintiles in the period between 2015/2016 and 2020/2021, and you’ll get the idea. Most people shifted quintile at some point, with 54% of those in the lowest moving up by the end of the period, and 45% of those in the highest moving down. You can create endless spreadsheets forecasting potential returns on the cash you might hand over next to the amount they might or might not pay back. But it will all be guess work — the sums relating to your child just can’t be done.

Some say that you should just stop thinking about all this. Sure, student loans represent large amounts of debt. But they are good debt. The repayments come from the higher income you get from being a graduate. The debt disappears at the end of your working life. It doesn’t go on your credit file. You don’t have to pay it when you aren’t earning, and its existence can’t make you bankrupt. It’s fine. Forget about it.

However, there is another way to look at this: The loan repayments act more as a graduate tax than as loan repayments. Anyone who enters the workforce with a student loan will (assuming they earn more than £25,000) start their working life paying a marginal tax rate of 41% (income tax of 20%, national insurance at 12% and loan repayments of 9%). If they do well and hit the higher rate, they will pay 51% (income tax at 40%, NI at 2% and student loan at 9%).

That’s a debilitatingly high rate of taxation, one that will impact them in all manner of unpleasant ways. It cuts their ability to get a mortgage. It cuts the amount of rent they will be able to pay. There’s a reason some 4 million young adults (age 25-29) still live in their family home, and it seems likely that the tax-ravaged net incomes of our young are a part of it. It could also easily make them less willing to be ambitious. A 51% marginal tax rate won’t ever feel good.

You can, of course, mitigate some of this by handing over capital to your child and leaving them to figure out how to use it (which could make buying a house easier). But that will still leave them with the cash-flow effect of an extra 9% in tax every year, possibly for 40 years. Pay the fees instead, and, while you won’t know if it was the correct thing to do in spreadsheet returns for decades, you will have turned your capital into a higher long-term net income for your child — something that will improve both their lifestyles and incentives significantly.

If this is within your gift, why not give it? One caveat here. Before you do it, make sure it is genuinely within your gift. Your children would probably prefer to pay the 9% than to support you when you run out of money later.

(1) You will ask why on earth the government uses RPI rather than CPI, its preferred measurement for pretty much everything else. There’ll be an official answer to that but given that RPI regularly comes in around one percentage point higher than CPI, we don’t need to look it up.

