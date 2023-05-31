Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On balance, the deal struck by President Joe Biden and Republicans in Congress to raise the debt ceiling should be welcomed. For sure, the proposal is feeble and the process has been nobody’s idea of how fiscal policy should be conducted — but if the agreement is passed, which cannot yet be taken for granted, it will at least be better than the alternative.

First and foremost, the deal would avoid the financial calamity of a possible default on the US government’s obligations. Second, though the agreement is weak on content, it would slightly improve the fiscal outlook. Third, its passage — assuming party leaders can summon the necessary majorities in Congress — would show, against the odds, that compromise in Washington is still possible. No doubt, striking reasonable bargains ought to be a lot less traumatic than this, but if it can still be done at all, that’s something.

Significant numbers of Democrats and Republicans think the deal is deplorable — Democrats because the threat of financial destruction is a form of coercion that should be resisted at any cost (up to and including financial destruction), Republicans because the deal leaves public spending on an unaffordable path. Both have a point. But insisting on victory without concessions in a system of divided government is a formula for paralysis, or worse.

On the substance, Republicans have yielded more than the administration. The agreement restrains discretionary spending relative to the current baseline for just two years, not 10, as proposed in the House’s Limit, Save, Grow Act. Supposed wins on matters such as limiting funding for the Internal Revenue Service and expanding work requirements for some welfare programs are trifling. New IRS funding has been cut to roughly $60 billion over 10 years from the planned $80 billion; this will make next to no difference to the agency during the next two years, after which all bets are off. The change in work requirements is minor and all but irrelevant fiscally.

If Biden hadn’t spent months insisting on a “clean” increase in the debt ceiling and refusing on principle to negotiate, he could view this result with satisfaction. As it stands, despite striking a deal that largely sets Republican demands aside, he had to reverse himself and is accused by some on his own side of caving. In political terms, that was an unforced error.

Unfortunately, and precisely because the deal is so thin, the country’s long-term fiscal outlook remains dire. When the details are nailed down, public debt will still be projected to keep rising to historically unprecedented levels as a proportion of gross domestic product. This trajectory is unsustainable. Bringing it back under control without sudden dislocation will require higher taxes (including on middle-income households) and lower spending (including on Social Security and Medicare, which account for much of the budget). Both parties in Washington remain pledged to do nothing on either score.

In due course, that will have to change, and compromise is the only feasible path.

With luck, the debt-ceiling deal will win sufficient bipartisan support to defeat the no-surrender fundamentalists on each side — something that many voters would see as a commendation in its own right. In that way, this feeble compromise might yet be the first small step toward the more ambitious fiscal reforms that the country needs and cannot, in the end, hope to avoid.

