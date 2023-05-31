Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Republican state officials in Wyoming and Alaska take on the United Nations and a group of insurers with $11 trillion in assets, who would you expect to win? Right now, it looks like the former group. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Global insurance companies have been fleeing in droves from a UN-convened association intended to help the industry decarbonize its business model. Munich Re quit the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in late March amid a simmering political fight against ESG investment policies.

Things have kicked up a gear since a group of 23 red state attorneys-general wrote a complaint to the NZIA in May: Swiss Re, Allianz SE, Hannover Rueck SE, Scor SE, AXA SA, QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. have all now left too, leaving the NZIA a shell of its former self.

That looks like a decisive blow — depending on your political tastes, either an alarmingly potent template for right-wing ideologues to shackle climate efforts, or an overdue strike from rural America against woke investing. The movement to use politics to reverse ESG programs is on the rise, as Bloomberg Opinion has previously noted, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and entrepreneur-turned 2024 Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy all converts. This latest attack, however, may be far less than meets the eye.

Insurance is a crucial, if neglected, battleground in climate fights because its fingerprints are on all sections of the economy. Any major investment project needs a keenly priced policy if it’s to get affordable financing from its banks and bondholders. Many bond investors and shareholders are themselves insurance companies, too. Insurers’ exposures extend far into the future, giving the industry a particularly acute appreciation of long-term climate risks.

Environmental activists have worked hard in recent years to ensure a relatively small and concentrated industry is aligned with the trajectory of decarbonization, warning that insurers themselves will end up suffering if they leave such risks unpriced. Anti-ESG campaigners are now working equally hard to reverse the trend.

The fact that insurance in the US is regulated at the state level makes the sector unusually susceptible to such pressure. Politicians in South Dakota and Louisiana simply don’t have the power over banks or pension funds that they do with insurers.

“These red state attorneys-general have seized on that and essentially bullied global insurers out of this perfectly valid and legitimate coalition,” Dave Jones, director of University of California Berkeley’s Climate Risk Initiative and a former insurance commissioner in the state, said in an interview. “It’s actually outrageous that they would politicize insurance markets in this way and abuse their power to advance their own political agenda.”

The insurers quitting the group have mostly committed to maintaining their climate policies regardless of membership. That’s an indication that the latest attack will ultimately be ineffectual. European and Asian businesses weren’t pushed into joining — they signed up because the NZIA’s policies aligned with their own concerns. Leaving the alliance won’t make those concerns disappear.

State-level regulation cuts both ways, too. Insurers representing as much as 80% of the US market by premium volume are present in New York and California, according to Jones. That gives those two blue states, in their turn, ample remaining scope to maintain pressure on climate risk disclosure, helping concentrate the minds of executives.

The more worrying developments are moves like a bill passed last week by the Texas legislature to ban insurers from considering ESG factors in their decision-making. If it’s signed by Governor Greg Abbott, you may see a genuine impact — but not one that Republican politicians should welcome.

It’s the business of insurance companies to consider all material risks. If they’re forbidden from doing so, they’ll instead wind up raising premiums for all customers, or withdrawing coverage to riskier areas altogether. For a movement that pretends it’s all about consumer welfare (the red state attorneys-general letter is framed around antitrust concerns, for instance), a law that results in a smaller and more costly market for customers seems a bad look.

The backers of such moves would like to frame their fight as a David and Goliath battle, pitting small states against the might of global capital. A better metaphor might be that of a hubristic political leader seeking to hold back the tide.(1) Decades of mounting scientific evidence and political pressure have finally convinced businesses that inaction on climate change is a financial risk they need to mitigate.

“The fingerprints of climate change were visible on virtually every major weather and climate event in 2022,” Chicago-based Arthur J. Gallager & Co. wrote this year, estimating losses in such events at about $349 billion last year. Insurers can’t be Jedi mind-tricked into no longer perceiving that threat. Republican politicians can only harass, harry and delay their attempts to deal with it — to the detriment of businesses, consumers and the planet.

(NZIA is one of eight sub-groups that make up the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. The umbrella organization is co-chaired by Mark Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, and Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg Opinion parent Bloomberg LP.)

(1) We realize that the original version of this fable was about Cnut attempting to illustrate the folly of such hubris, rather than exhibiting it himself.

