Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $42.7 million.
The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.
Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.2 billion to $11.3 billion.
Advance Auto Parts shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 42% in the last 12 months.
