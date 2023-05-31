Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $42.7 million. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.2 billion to $11.3 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAP

GiftOutline Gift Article