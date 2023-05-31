American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AYER, Mass. — AYER, Mass. — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $35 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $106 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $26 million to $30 million for the fiscal first quarter.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.69. A year ago, they were trading at $5.34.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

GiftOutline Gift Article