American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. — AYER, Mass. — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $35 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $106 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 17 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $26 million to $30 million for the fiscal first quarter.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.69. A year ago, they were trading at $5.34.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC