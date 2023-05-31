CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST-LAURENT, Quebec — ST-LAURENT, Quebec — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $72.8 million. On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $929.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.7 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.

CAE shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

