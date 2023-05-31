CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec — ST-LAURENT, Quebec — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $72.8 million.
The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $929.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $164.7 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.
CAE shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.
