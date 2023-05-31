Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $616 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Capri Holdings expects its per-share earnings to be 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.7 billion.

