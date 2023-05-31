Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $616 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.62 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Capri Holdings expects its per-share earnings to be 70 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.
Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.7 billion.
