Chewy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PLANTATION, Fla. — PLANTATION, Fla. — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

GiftOutline Gift Article